Virgil Dreher, 87, Sartell

September 13, 1931 - October 20, 2018

Celebration of the life of Virgil Dreher, 87 of Sartell will be at 10:00 am Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at First United Methodist Church of the St Cloud Area in Sartell, Minn. Virgil passed away on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Country Manor Health Care Center of Sartell. Pastor Leah Rosso will officiate and burial will be at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Sartell. Friends and relatives may call from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Monday October 29th, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also 1 hour prior to the funeral service at the church.

Virgil Richard Dreher was born September 13, 1931 in Hays, Kansas to Matthew and Anna (Sauer) Dreher. Virgil grew up on a farm in Schoenschen, Kansas. He married Phyllis (Zelenka) on August 10, 1952 at Grace Evangelical Reform Church in Seward, Kansas. Virgil joined the United States Naval Reserve, started Pharmacy School then was recruited to manage a Rexall Drugstore in Great Bend, Kansas. Virgil and Phyllis owned and operated Dreher's Sundries in Great Bend. A move to Willmar, Minn. Jan 1968 for a new Rexall traveling salesman position meant the chance to build a new lake home. Rexall Drug Company promoted Virgil to the Rexall Drug headquarters in St Louis in 1980 where his job descriptions included Assistant Administrator, District Sales Manager, and National Accounts Manager. He later became the Vice President of the sales division for Pharmacy Buyer's Association. Virgil retired in 1999.

Virgil and his wife Phyllis became members of the United Methodist Church, St Cloud Region after returning to Minn. in 2007. They were instrumental in building the new church in Sartell. Virgil loved yardwork, bible study, barbequing, church activities, and walking. He also loved to play Scrabble and Bridge, spending time with family and friends, and singing! Virgil was active in the church Men's Group, ELKS Organization, the SALT program, and the Sartell Senior Connection.

Survivors include his daughters and son, Kala (Roger) Haller of Sauk Rapids, Brian (Stacey-Simek Dreher) of Sherman, Illinois, and Barbara (Rick) Ianniello of Mason, Ohio; grandchildren, Kyle, Chad, Matthew, Chelsea, Angela and Isaiah; great-grandchildren, Meridy, Knox, Maren, and Quincy; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; parents; and siblings, Lucille Scheck, Alvin, Elmer, and Bernadette Leikam.

Memorials are preferred to the Country Manor Foundation.

The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to the entire staff at Country Manor Health Care Center for the loving care they gave to Virgil and to St Croix Hospice.