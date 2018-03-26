Violet “Vi” E. Kramer, 102, Long Prairie

October 16, 1915 - March 26, 2018

Violet was born October 16, 1915 near Grey Eagle, Minnesota, the daughter of Alfred and Vesta (Mabry) Trumble. Violet always felt education was important. She walked five miles to Grey Eagle to attend high school. During the winter months, her mother paid $3.00 a month for her to stay in Grey Eagle. She graduated Valedictorian of her class. She then attended teacher training in Sauk Centre and started her teaching career at District 48 from 1933-35. Violet married Ted Kramer on September 10, 1936 and they took over the Kramer farm where they raised four children. Twenty years later, in 1956, Violet began 10 years of teaching at the Clotho School. She continued her education with summer and evening classes and graduated from the University of Minnesota- Morris in 1970. When rural schools closed, she taught 17 years at St. Mary’s in Long Prairie, Minnesota. She retired from teaching in 1982. Her happiest years were when she was teaching. She enjoyed painting and her children, grandchildren and friends have some of her art pieces. She also loved to play cards.