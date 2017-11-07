Violet Louise Pintok, 90, Opole

January 17, 1927 - November 4, 2017

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Violet Louise (Stodolka) Pintok, age 90 of Opole, will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 8 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Violet was peacefully taken by angels to God in the comfort of her home on November 4 surrounded by her loving family. There will be a visitation from 4-7 PM Tuesday and again after 10:00 AM, Wednesday, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM, Tuesday at the church. Our Lady of Mount Carmel Christian Women will pray Wednesday morning at 10:30 AM at the church.

Violet was born January 17, 1927 to Michael and Pauline (Klosowski) Stodolka on the family farm south of Bowlus. She was the eighth of twelve children and graduated from Holdingford Public School. Violet was joined in marriage to Edward Pintok June 10, 1947 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Bowlus. They celebrated 70 years of inseparable life together, raising 5 boys and 5 girls on their family farm northwest of Opole. Violet was a devoted mother to her ten children, nineteen grandchildren, and twenty-one great grandchildren. She cherished her family as she did her faith.

Throughout her life she spent her days cultivating her gardens and tending to the multitude of tasks of humble farm life. She sowed seeds of both life and love. The same attributes that are now carried on through those she loved so dearly. Violet will be remembered for her endless compassion for children, a deep commitment to her Catholic faith,and a devoted member of the Christian Women. She was especially known to all for her distinctly Polish coffee cake. Violet is survived by her loving husband Edward; children Michael (Cindy) Manitowoc, WI; Patricia (Thomas) Thome, Circle Pines; Linda (Ronald) Pogatchnik, Avon; Christy (Terry) Morgel, Avon; Ambrose, Rice; Edward Jr. (Shelley), Rice; Ann Marie (Patrick Sr.) Wentland, Holdingford; Gerard, Holdingford; Connie (John) Meagher, Avon; and Jeffrey (Kimberly) Big Lake. Also Violet's siblings; Ted (Mary Ann) Stodolka, Kenny Stodolka, and Marilyn (Paul) Miller.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Jerry Stodolka, Edwin Stodolka, Florence Warzecha, Michael Stodolka, Clemence Stodolka, Clarence Stodolka, Irene Winkler, and Diane Slivnik.