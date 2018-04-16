Viola May Horner, 90, Sauk Rapids

July 15, 1927 - April 13, 2018

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 20, 2018 at Life Assembly of God in St. Cloud for Viola May Horner, age 90, of Sauk Rapids who passed away April 13 surrounded by her family. Pastor Dave Oler will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Friday at the church.

Viola was born in Long Prairie, Minnesota on July 15, 1927 to Walter and Mildred (Canon) Gunn. She was united in marriage to Guy Horner, her husband of 61 years, on June 4th, 1949. Guy and Viola lived in Pennsylvania and Colorado until moving to Minnesota in the 1960s. Viola was the proud mother of 4 daughters, 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Viola will be remembered for her kind and gentle spirit, her unwavering faith in God and limitless love for her family. She enjoyed participating in activities at Good Shepherd, reading, shopping, sewing and crafts. She loved cats, Wheel of Fortune, and staying busy.

She is survived by her daughters, Denise Johnson, Waite Park, Anita (John) Beringer, Bluffton, Evonna (Gary) Pflipsen, Wadena and Wanda Horner-Carlson (Kathy), St. Cloud; brother, Loren, Wadena; sister-in-law, Faye Horner, Ocala, FL; grandchildren, Lori, Beth, Tammy, Dawn, Andy, Britany and Stephanie; great-grandchildren, Brittany, Stephen, Jarren, Jessica, Bailey, Kylee, Nathan, Gage and Ayla. Viola was preceded in death by her husband, Guy on March 12, 2011; her parents; sisters, Nelma and Lois; and brothers, Ronald and Alton.