Vincent S. Vnuck, 75, Sauk Rapids

July 2, 1942 - May 26, 2018

Memorial services will be held at noon on Monday, June 4th at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Vincent S. Vnuck, age 75, who passed away on Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Monday at the funeral home. Rev. Jerry Dalseth will officiate. Burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery on Tuesday, June 5th at 9:00 a.m.

Vincent was born on July 2, 1942 to Sylvester and Frances (Fautsch) Vnuck in International Falls. After high school, he served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Vincent married Dorothy Trenda on June 14, 1969 at St. Wenceslaus Church in New Prague. He enjoyed watching Minnesota sports such as, Vikings, Twins, and the Wild. Vincent also enjoyed deer hunting, reading, trips to the casino, and golfing.