Village Family Service Center Holding LGBTQ+ Teen Group
ST. CLOUD -- The Village Family Service Center will be holding a Pride Teens group this summer.
Pride Teens is a therapy group for LGBTQ+ teens. It will be held from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Mondays. They start Monday and end on August 6th. During the ten weeks, LGBTQ+ teens can meet other youth and learn about their identity, and more. Everything from adversity to body image will be discussed.
This is the second Pride Teens group The Village has hosted. Their counselors for the ten weeks all specialize in LGBTQ+ issues. To register call 320-253-5930.