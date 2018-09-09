Vikings Win Season Opener

The Vikings downed the San Francisco 49ers 24-16 today at U.S Bank Stadium in their season opener. The Vikings led 10-3 at halftime and held on in the 2nd half.

Kirk Cousins threw for 244 yards and 2 touchdowns in his Vikings debut. Adam Thielen led the team with 6 catches for 102 yards, Stefon Diggs added 3 catches for 43 yards and a touchdown and Kyle Rudolph had an 11-yard touchdown catch.

Getty Images

Dalvin Cook split carries with Latavius Murray. Cook ran 16 times for 40 yards and had 6 catches for 55 yards. Murray ran 11 times for 42 yards.

Rookie Mike Hughes picked off a Jimmy Garoppolo pass and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown.

The Vikings will play at Green Bay next Sunday at noon, pregame on WJON at 11 a.m.