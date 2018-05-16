Vikings to Host Daylong Summit on LGBTQ Inclusion in Sports

The Vikings announced Wednesday the summit will be held at the team's new headquarters in Eagan on June 21. A reception will be held afterward to raise money for local and national LGBTQ organizations.

In 2014, Kluwe accused Vikings special teams coordinator Mike Priefer of making anti-gay comments toward Kluwe while he was still on the team as a way of goading him for his gay rights advocacy. Priefer was eventually suspended for the first three games of the 2014 season and sent to workplace sensitivity training.