Vikings, Saints Players Team-Up For Charity

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota Vikings player and a New Orleans Saints player are teaming up for charity. Ahead of Sunday's game between the two teams Marcus Sherels and Saints punter Thomas Morstead are encouraging you to make a donation to the non-profit Best Christmas Ever. The winning team's market will get 60-percent of all donations, with the remaining 40-percent going to the other market.

Best Christmas Ever was started by a single dad in 2010.

You might remember last year, following the Vikings game-winning touchdown with no time left on the clock in the NFL Divisional match-up Morstead was the first Saints player back out on the field to defend the NFL mandated conversion. That's despite the fact that Morstead had suffered torn cartilage of his ribs during the game in a collision with Sherels. A Vikings fan posted online encouraging fans to recognize Morstead's sportsmanship by donating to his non-profit " Give What You Grow ". Over $220,000 was raised, which was given to Children's Minnesota Child Life program.