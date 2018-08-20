Vikings Release Kicker Forbath

The Minnesota Vikings announced the release of kicker Kai Forbath Monday morning, two days after the veteran kicker missed a 44-yard field goal during a preseason game against Jacksonville.

Forbath, 30, was signed by the Vikings midway through the 2016 season after the team parted ways with veteran Blair Walsh. Forbath connected on 43-of-57 (88.7%) of kicks with the Vikings over a season and a half, but missed eight extra point attempts on 53 chances (84.9%).

Rookie Daniel Carlson is expected to step into the starting role after being drafted in the fifth round out of Auburn. The Vikings host the Seahawks at US Bank Stadium Friday night in their third preseason game.