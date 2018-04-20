The Minnesota Vikings released the schedule for the upcoming 2018 season on Thursday. The Vikings finished 2017 13-3 and advanced to the NFC Championship game before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The Vikings were rumored to be scheduled to start the season with a rematch in Philadelphia, but that is not the case. Minnesota will instead open the season at home against the San Francisco 49ers at US Bank Stadium.

Other highlights on the schedule include a week two matchup with the Packers in Green Bay and a Monday night game in Seattle in Week 14. The Vikings will play a Thursday night game at Los Angeles against the Rams Week Four, followed by a rematch with the Eagles in Philadelphia in Week Five.

FULL SCHEDULE:

Sep. 9th vs SAN FRANCISCO 12 PM

Sep. 16th @ Green Bay 12 PM

Sep. 23rd vs BUFFALO 12 PM

Sep. 27th (THURS) @ Los Angeles 7:20 PM

Oct. 7th @ Philadelphia 3:25 PM

Oct. 14th vs ARIZONA 12 PM

Oct. 21st @ NY Jets 12 PM

Oct. 28th vs NEW ORLEANS 7:20 PM

Nov. 4th vs DETROIT 12 PM

Nov. 11th BYE

Nov. 18th @ Chicago 12 PM

Nov. 25th vs GREEN BAY 7:20 PM

Dec. 2nd @ New England 3:25 PM

Dec. 10th (MON) @ Seattle 7:15 PM

Dec 16th vs MIAMI 12 PM

Dec. 23rd @ Detroit 12 PM

Dec. 30th vs CHICAGO 12 PM