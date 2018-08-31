Vikings Prevail In Preseason Finale

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Tennessee Titans 13-3 Thursday night in the final preseason game of 2018. The Vikings will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 9th at US Bank Stadium to open the regular season.

With most of the starters getting the night off, Vikings quarterback Kyle Sloter made his case to be named Kirk Cousins' main backup this season, passing for 130 yards and a touchdown on 10/15 passing. His competition, Trevor Siemian, finished 6/11 for 55 yards.

Brandon Zylstra led the Vikings receivers with four catches for 54 yards and a touchdown, and rookie Daniel Carlson bounced back from a rough game last week against Seattle by making both of his field goal attempts.

The Vikings finish the preseason with a 3-1 record.