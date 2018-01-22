Vikings Oreo Cooking Filling?
I'm thinking the creators of OREO's were counting on a Vikings win; instead they are saying this is their new Easter color. Last year, Oreo's rolled out their Peeps Golden Oreo cookie, with PEEPS pink cream.
This year, they are changing it to a chocolate cookie, with a purple PEEPS cream. HMMMM..Coincidence? Or were they really wanting to have Vikings Oreo's this year?
I'm still going with VIkings Oreo's...and I'll eat a whole row to drown my Vikings sorrow.
Bring it on!