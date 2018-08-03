Vikings New Training Camp Site Very Impressive [VIDEO]

The Minnesota Vikings unveiled an impressive new practice facility this week, as training camp officially began in Eagan for the first time. The team previously held camp in Mankato.

Dave Overlund

The new digs are a sight to behold, with two practice fields bookending the Vikings new offices and other gathering areas for players and fans alike. TCO Stadium was particularly cool, with a huge scoreboard in the south end zone and plenty of seats for fans to take in practice.

Dave Overlund

The concession stand prices were surprisingly reasonable, with a hot dog selling for just $3 and a bottled water for a buck. Other items available included chicken fingers, brats, cheese curds and hamburgers.

Dave Overlund

There are picnic areas scattered around the facility as well, with a DJ playing music and space for kids to play catch. There also is a "cool zone," where a mister sprays fans in the summer heat.

There is also a Vikings museum on site. However, the museum charges $20 (!) to get in the door, with the price of a training camp ticket not including the tour. It would have been nice, especially during this first training camp, to give fans a free look inside.