Vikings Hire Ex-Raiders Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) _ The Minnesota Vikings have hired Todd Downing as a senior offensive assistant, bringing him back to his hometown team after serving last year as offensive coordinator of the Oakland Raiders.

Downing will begin his 18th season in the NFL, the first five of which were with the Vikings as an intern, systems analyst and quality control coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in Oakland in 2017 after two years as quarterbacks coach.