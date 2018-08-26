Vikings Edge Seahawks

The Vikings defeated the Seahawks 21-20 Friday night in their 3rd preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kyle Sloter threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Chad Beebe with :47 seconds left to cut the Seattle lead to 20-19. Sloter's 2-point conversion pass to Jake Weineke gave the Vikings the winning margin.

Kirk Cousins was 17-28 passing for 182 yards while playing the first half. Latavius Murray ran for 24 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. Dalvin Cook saw his first preseason action. He had 2 carries for 1 yard.

The Vikings are 2-1 in preseason games and wrap up the preseason when they play at Tennessee Thursday night at 7pm, pregame on AM 1390 at 5pm.