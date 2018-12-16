Vikings Dominate Dolphins 41-17

In their first game with Interim Offensive Coordinator Kevin Stefanski , the Minnesota Vikings got a much-needed win against the Miami Dolphins.

The Vikings dominated in the first quarter, scoring a touchdown on each of their first three drives. They shutout Miami and entered the second up 21-0. The Dolphins stepped it up in the second quarter, turning an interception into their first touchdown of the game. Minnesota went four and out on their next drive and held the Miami to a field goal. The Vikings led 21-10 at the break.

Miami opened the second half with a rushing touchdown to close the gap to 21-17. Minnesota went three and out on their first drive of the third quarter. However, the defense forced a punt with back-to-back sacks. The Vikings returned that punt 70 yards and went on to score a 36-yard field goal extending the lead to 24-17.

In the fourth, the teams traded blows as well as sacks. The Vikings put up another field goal to lead 27-17 with 13 minutes remaining. Minnesota ended the game the same way they started it. On their next two drives, they scored back-to-back touchdowns to extend their crushing lead to 41-17. The Vikings won the game with that season-high score.

Kirk Cousins finished 14 of 21 for 215 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Danielle Hunter , Anthony Barr, Mackensie Alexander , Everson Griffen , Eric Kendricks , Sheldon Richardson , and Tom Johnson combined for nine sacks on Ryan Tannehill , bringing the season total to a Mike Zimmer -era high 47.

Dalvin Cook scored two touchdowns, and Aldrick Robinson , Stefon Diggs , Latavius Murray each added one. Dan Bailey went 5 for 5 on extra point attempts and 2-2 on field goal attempts.

The Vikings improve to 7-6-1 and return to the field on Sunday, Dec. 23rd when they take on the Lions in Detroit. Pre-game starts at 11:00 a.m. on AM 1240 WJON.