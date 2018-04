The Vikings are reportedly working a trade with the Denver Broncos to acquire quarterback Trevor Siemian. The reported deal would send a draft pick in 2018 and Siemian to the Vikings in exchange for a 2019 pick.

Siemian is a 6'3 200 pound 26-year old who is expected to be the backup to Kirk Cousins in Minnesota. In 3 seasons in Denver Siemian threw for 5,686 yards with 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.