Vikings Bringing Back Stefanski as OC

The Vikings are bringing back Offensive Coordinator Kevin Stefanski. The longtime Vikings assistant coach was promoted to interim Offensive Coordinator prior to Week 15 to replace John DeFilippo. Stefanski's time in Minnesota pre-dates head coach Mike Zimmer. Stefanski was named an assistant coach in 2006 on the Brad Childress coaching staff and he also worked on the Leslie Frazier staff.

Stefanski had 2 interviews with the Cleveland Browns to be their head coach but the Browns today announced that they have promoted Offensive Coordinator Freddie Kitchens to head coach.