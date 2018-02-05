Victor A. Weinand, 90, Rice

June 25, 1927 - February 2, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Victor A. Weinand, age 90, who passed away Friday at Cherrywood of St. Cloud. Rev. Thomas Becker will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, February 9, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. St. Cloud VFW Post #428 will pray at 5:30 p.m., followed by St. Cloud Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #622 at 6:30 p.m. and parish prayers at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Victor was born June 25, 1927 in St. Cloud to Albert & Lucy (Heinen) Weinand. He served our country in the U.S. Army during WWII. Victor married Constance Wisniewski on Aug. 13, 1952 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice. He worked for St. Regis/Champion Paper Co. in Sartell for over 42 years. Victor was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Bishop Busch Council #9138. He was also a member of Royalton American Legion Post #137, St. Cloud VFW Post #428 and St. Cloud Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #622. Victor was the former chief of the Rice Fire Department, past president of the Lake Region Firefighters Association, and was a charter member and was instrumental in setting up the Central MN Mutual Aid Association. He enjoyed restoring tractors and deer hunting, and took a lot of pride in the Rice Fire Department. Victor was hardworking, funny, and always joking. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren.