Vicki E. Erdman, 69, Princeton

January 20, 1950 - January 30, 2019

Memorial Services will be at 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at the Souls Church, Princeton, MN, for Vicki E. Erdman, age 69 of Princeton. Vicki passed away surrounded by family on January 30, 2019, in Isanti. Pastor Dennis Calhoun will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 6:30-7:00 PM prior to the service at the church.

Vicki Don Elizabeth Erdman was born January 20, 1950, in Tyler, MN, to Donald Kendel and Victoria Johanna (Lund) Rufener. She married Rodney Erdman on September 17, 1966, in Watertown, SD. Vicki was passionate about horses and horseback riding particularly in the mountain trails of the Black Hills, Montana and Colorado, with Rodney, her sister, and friends. She spent a lot of time in the outdoors camping and working on the farm taking care of all the animals. Her adventurous spirit emerged in whitewater rafting, zip-lining, parasailing, along with camping and fishing. Vicki had a sweet tooth and especially liked white birthday cake with lots of frosting. She was a great mom and wife and will be missed by all who knew her.

Vicki is survived by her husband, Rodney; children, Troy (Erin) Erdman of Princeton, Jolene Erdman of Princeton, and Jessica (Jordan) Metz of Cambridge; grandchildren, Gabriel, Jonah, Elijah, Cerise, Brooklynn, and Adriana; and sister, Ruthann Cardinal of Waconia.

She is preceded in death by her parents.