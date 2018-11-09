Veterans Day Parade is Sunday in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud's annual Veterans Day Parade is this Sunday.

After 11 years of holding the parade at the St. Cloud VA, this year it is being moved to downtown.

It starts at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Cloud Library and runs down West St. Germain Street, ending at the River's Edge Convention Center.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day ending World War I on November 11th, 1918.

A post-parade social will be held at the River's Edge.