Veterans Can Get Walk-In Flu Shots at St. Cloud VA

ST. CLOUD -- Veterans will have several opportunities to get their flu shot this October without having to make an appointment.

The St. Cloud VA will have several walk-in clinic times for veterans to get vaccinated. The first walk-in clinics are scheduled for weekdays from October 1-5 and 9-31 at the Urgent Care Clinic on campus.

Other times include:

October 2-4 from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. in Building 96.

Tuesdays, October 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p-.m. in Building 1.

Saturdays, October 6, 13, 20, 27 from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. in Building 1.

Flu shots are also available during any scheduled VA appointment during the flu season.

VA flu clinics are only available for enrolled veterans.