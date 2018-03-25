Verna E. Johnson, 100, Minneapolis

January 31, 1918 - March 22, 2018

Funeral services will be on Friday, March 30, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton for Verna E. Johnson, age 100, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 22, 2018. Pastor Wendy Cunningham and Pastor Dan Borchardt will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services on Friday. Verna’s family invites those attending the service to continue the celebration with a luncheon at the Zimmerman Community Church following services. Burial will be at Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis.

Verna Elizabeth Balts was born on January 31, 1918, to parents, John and Anna (Peterson) Balts in Cadott, WI. She married Everett Arnold Johnson in Chippewa Falls, WI, before moving to Minneapolis to work as a nursing assistant health aide. Verna also worked as a home health care aide, and continued to do so until her health would no longer allow, at 85 years old. In her younger age, she also went door to door canvassing for local politicians in Minneapolis, and also evangelist, Billy Graham. Verna walked proudly in her faith as a member at Soul’s Harbor in Minneapolis. She then became one of the charter members at Zimmerman Community Church. She was an amazing mother to her son, Bruce, and they would often travel as a family on bus tours. Company was very important to Verna as she invited many cousins and nieces to stay in her home. When she had visitors, Verna would never let anyone leave her home hungry, especially when she made her specialty sausage and spinach quiche. She especially loved her four grandchildren, who held a special place in her heart. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be dearly missed.