June 8, 1917 - August 9, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Verena G. “Fern” Paone, age 100, of Cold Spring and formerly of St. Cloud who passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at Assumption Nursing Home in Cold Spring. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will take place at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery (Assembly Area #1) in Minneapolis at 9:00 a.m. on Monday.

Family and friends may call after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Fern was born June 8, 1917 in St. Augusta to George and Bernadine (Kenning) Kiffmeyer. She married Joseph Paone on August 7, 1941 in California. Fern worked at Boeing, Honeywell and St. Paul Tea and Coffee to name a few. She enjoyed each day at work and never had a bad day. Fern loved playing cards with her sisters and friends and shopping.

Fern was kind, sincere and caring. She was structured in her day to day life and we loved that about her.

She was always there with a helping hand.

Fern is survived by her sister, Gertrude Thole of St. August; many nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph in 1975; brother, Norbert Kiffmeyer; sisters, Helen Eveslage, Sr. Lawrence Kiffmeyer, OSB, Sr. Omer Kiffmeyer, OSB, Martha Ouellette, Agatha Ruehle and Adeline Koshiol.

The family extends a special thank you to the CentraCare Health & Homecare Hospice and Assumption Nursing Home in Cold Spring for their compassionate care.