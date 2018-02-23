Vehicles, Businesses Burgled and Damaged Across Stearns County
ST. CLOUD -- There was a small outbreak of property damage and thefts across Stearns County this past week.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a shooting range in Maine Prairie Township was damaged when a suspect went onto the range and fired rounds at targets, doors and a table last Saturday.
Two thefts were reported in the Freeport area. Authorities says someone took several toolboxes, three space heaters, some metal and a storage car from an industrial site in the 300 block of Industrial Drive. The other theft happened in the 100 block of 2nd Avenue Northeast. Authorities say someone broke into a truck and took about $500 worth of stuff from inside.
The final incident took place at Eddie's On Grand, whine someone broke in and stole over $2,000 in cash and pull tabs.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Stearns County Sheriff's Office at 320-259-3702.