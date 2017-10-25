Vancouver Blanks Wild 1-0; Parise has Surgery

The Wild lost 1-0 at home against Vancouver last night. Jake Virtanen scored the lone goal midway through the 3rd period. Devan Dubnyk had 24 saves and Minnesota out shot the Canucks 29-25. The Wild were 0-4 on the power play.

Minnesota is 2-3-2 on the season and will host the New York Islander at 7pm Thursday, pregame on WJON at 6:45.