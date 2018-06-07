Valeria “Val” M. Eiynck, 87, St. Cloud

May 30, 1931 - June 6, 2018

Valeria “Val” M. Eiynck age 87 of St. Cloud passed Wednesday at Ridgeview Place in Sauk Rapids. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Tuesday June 12, 2018 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Rev. Doug Liebsch will officiate and entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4-7pm with Parish Prayers at 5 PM Monday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Saint Cloud.

Val was born May 30, 1931 in Maine Prairie Township to Thomas & Anna (Schaefer) Neis. She met her husband, Henry Eiynck, at the dance halls and the two married on August 9, 1955 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Val was an outgoing, caring, and strong woman who loved her family dearly. She was a good daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She loved cooking, baking, shopping, knitting, crocheting, traveling, search word puzzles and gardening. Val often helped design the interior for houses her husband’s construction business built as well as answer the phones. She was a devoted member of Saint Augustine’s Catholic Church and attended regularly. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her husband Henry, children, Daniel (Gayelynn) of Champlin; James (Lori) of St. Joseph; Kristine (Tim) Seelen of St. Cloud; brother, Wendelin Neis of St. Cloud; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.