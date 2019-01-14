VA Holding Health Care Enrollment Fair in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- Veterans interested in signing up to be a part of the VA healthcare system will have an opportunity this week.

The Benton County Veteran Service Office and St. Cloud VA are hosting a walk-in health care enrollment fair on Tuesday.

Some benefits include flexibility, low or no co-pays, and a $700 yearly cap on prescriptions.

It’s easy to apply, just bring a copy of your DD 214 and proof of 2018 household income.

Veterans who have applied in the past and been denied are encouraged to reapply because of changes to the benefits program that may change eligibility.

The enrollment fair will be held at the Sauk Rapids VFW Post #6992 from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. An optional informational presentation will be held at 4:00 p.m.