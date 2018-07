ST. CLOUD -- Lane closures on 2nd Street South/County Road 75 begin in St. Cloud Tuesday.

Crews will be performing utility work in the area of 2nd Street South from 33rd Avenue South and Highway 15 near the site of the new Costco store.

The work will force traffic down to a single lane in each direction.

The lane closures will be in effect for approximately three weeks. You should expect minor delays.