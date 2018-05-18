US Rep. Lewis to Hold Minnesota Town Halls Despite Threat

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Freshman U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis plans to hold his first town halls in Minnesota this weekend despite what his office says was a threat.

Lewis spokesman Carter Moelk says his office reported ``a concerning call'' to U.S. Capitol Police on Thursday. Moelk says Capitol Police ``reported that they considered this to be a threat.''

No details were given. A Capitol Police spokeswoman says the department does not comment on active investigations.

Lewis has scheduled town halls in Wabasha, Lakeville and Jordan on Saturday. The town halls are the first the Republican congressman has held for constituents in his district since winning the office in 2016, although he has held 19 telephone town halls.