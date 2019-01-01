US Bank Stadium to Install New Artificial Turf in 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Bank Stadium's landlord and main tenant are ready to swap out the turf, less than three years after opening.

Reports say the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority is seeking bids for the new artificial field. Potential contractors are invited to the stadium beginning this week as they prepare possible bids.

The stadium operator anticipates having the new playing surface in place a few months ahead of next year's Minnesota Vikings season. It will be funded through an existing account.

The rate of new turf won't be known until offers are submitted and a contract is granted. Reports show the current turf was purchased for $1.5 million.

A turf company is set to be chosen by March, with installation occurring in May.

MSFA's stadium management company, SMG, said it and the Vikings "determined we are approaching the time where the turf needs replacing" and that multiple bidders are projected.

Under the terms of the bid request, the new turf would have to come with a five-year repair and replacement warranty. Independent testing would be done to comply with player safety standards.

MSFA stressed that the roughly 100,000-square-foot NFL field must come with removable panels for potential baseball alignment. It also must be able to expand for soccer use and have a shock pad durable enough for heavy-duty stadium events.

Vikings ownership and MSFA were required to jointly contribute to a capital improvement account when lawmakers approved the stadium. The account goes toward upgrades to the building over time, and an MSFA official said the new turf would be paid for through the account, which had a balance of $3.2 million as of June.