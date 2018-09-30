Ursula V. “Pat” Hasselbring, 80, Kimball

January 19, 1938 - September 30, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Ursula V. “Pat” Hasselbring, age 80, of Kimball will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 5, 2018 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Pat passed away at home on Sunday, September 30, 2018. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 10:00 a.m. on Friday both at Mary Hall in Luxemburg. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at Mary Hall.

Pat, the youngest of 12, was born at home on January 19, 1938 in Long Prairie, Minnesota to the late John and Magdalena (Mitzel) Keller. She married Jerry Hasselbring on November 23, 1957 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie. She was a member of St. Wendelin’s Parish, St. Anne’s Christian Women, Clearwater American Legion Post #323 Ladies Auxiliary and the St. Augusta American Legion Post #621 Ladies Auxiliary.

Pat enjoyed playing bingo, church festivals, polka masses, dancing, travelling across the United States and casino trips.

She is survived by her daughters, Pamela (Jerome) Massmann of Kimball, Brenda Hasselbring of St. Cloud; seven grandchildren, Brian (Denise) Massmann of Rice, Brent (Nicole) Massmann of East Grand Forks, Jason (Shauna) Massmann of St. Cloud, Michael (Jill) Massmann of Kimball, Jeff (Erin Truenow) Massmann of Pearl Lake, Melanie (Brady) Engen of Albertville and MacKenzie Hasselbring-Dillon of St. Cloud; ten great greatgrandchildren, Owen, Abby, Anna, Luke, Leah, Brooklyn, Emmett, Jett, Bailey and Ryder; and sister, Cleo Moore of Portland, Oregon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry in 2001; granddaughter, Kelsey (Brenda’s daughter); and ten siblings.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.