Urban M. Bovy, 95, St. Cloud

December 4, 1922 - November 1, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Urban M. Bovy, age 95, of St. Cloud. Urban passed away peacefully on November 1, 2018 at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Private entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

Urban was born December 4, 1922 in St. Cloud, MN to Joseph and Ida (Theisen) Bovy. He married Bernice Bellmont on May 25, 1946 in Pearl Lake. Urban was a proud member of the Local Sheet Metal Workers’ Union 10 for over 25 years. When he wasn’t busy working, he enjoyed ballroom dancing, gardening, canning, fishing and playing cards – especially 500 and Euchre.

Urban is survived by his children Everette (Cheryl Huls) of Rice, Gary of St. Cloud, LouAnn (Ron Olson) of Omaha, NE, Wanda of St. Cloud, and Dale of St. Cloud, five grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, sister Martha Stock of Sartell, brother Alvin of Fridley, and many nieces and nephews.

Urban is preceded in death by his parents, wife Bernice, and siblings Roman, Esther Meyer, Viola Loesch, Leona Geisel, Edward, Leo and Joseph as well as longtime friend and dancing partner Dorothy Keehr.

A special thank you to the Good Shepherd Community and St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care.

Memorials are preferred.