UPDATE: Waite Park Woman Killed in Highway 15 Crash Identified

SARTELL -- An update to a story we brought to you Thursday, authorities have released the name of a Waite Park woman who was killed in a crash on Highway 15.

The Minnesota State Patrols has identified the woman as 68-year-old Bonnie Waibel .

The incident happened around 1:11 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 1. The Patrol says Waibel was heading north on Highway 15.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow tells WJON they believe a medical episode led her to veer into oncoming traffic. Waibel hit three cars, all southbound waiting to turn onto County Road 1, however, no one else was hurt in the crash.

Waibel crossed the median, then northbound lanes of 15 before coming to rest in the ditch.