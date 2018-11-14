UPDATE: Suspect Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run car versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of 1st Street North and 5th Avenue.

The St. Cloud Police Department says the incident happened around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The pedestrian was walking south on 5th Avenue when the vehicle, traveling west on 1st Street North, hit him.

The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His name has not yet been released.

Witnesses at the scene were able to help police identify the vehicle. The car and driver, 20-year-old Jerimiah Brown , were found at a home on the 1300 block of 12th Avenue North in St. Cloud. Brown was arrested and is being held at the Stearns County Jail.

The St. Cloud Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol will continue to investigate. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.