UPDATE: St. Cloud Man Named Possible Suspect in Burglary

ST. CLOUD -- An update to a story we told you about last month on a naked man who broke into a woman's bedroom.

St. Cloud Police say 39-year-old Martin Hutchins , of St. Cloud, has been named a person of interest in the case. Hutchins was arrested in the 600 block of 9th Avenue South for a warrant related to a parole violation.

Police say he became a person of interest due to similar past criminal convictions, living in proximity to the location of the original crime scene and matching the physical description of the suspect.

On October 19th, police responded in a burglary in progress at a home in the 700 block of 7th Avenue South. The victim says an unknown naked man was in her bedroom, exposing and touching himself sexually. The suspect left before police arrived.

Authorities say evidence recovered at the scene links to Hutchins, and he is also believed to be a person of interest in a similar burglary that occurred in the 700 block of 7th Avenue North on October 29th.

Hutchins is being held in the Hennepin County Jail on unrelated parole violations. He will remain in custody pending charges from the Stearns County Attorney's Office.

Both cases remain active investigations.

Police are reminding you to keep your doors and windows locked, especially overnight and when you are not home, and to call police anytime to report any type of suspicious activity.