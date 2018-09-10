UPDATE: Sauk Rapids Man Identified in Apparent Suicide Standoff

SAUK RAPIDS -- Authorities have released the name of the man who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Benton County Sunday.

Sheriff Troy Heck says the man has been identified as 44-year-old Rodolfo Gomez Jr . of Sauk Rapids.

The Benton County Sheriff's office responded to a call of a suicidal man in the 7300 block of Highway 95 Northeast in Minden Township.

After failed attempts to contact Gomez Jr., entry was made into the home by the SERT team, where authorities say he was found dead inside.

Heck says according to people closest to Gomez Jr., he was a military veteran and appeared to fall victim to an acute mental health crisis in the days leading up to his death.