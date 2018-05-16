UPDATE: Rockville Man Involved in Fatal Crash Identified

ROCKVILLE -- Authorities have identified the man killed in a crash in Rockville Tuesday.

40-year-old Catalino Alvarado of Rockville was the driver of the vehicle that was found flipped on its roof in the Sauk River at about 5:30 a.m. Deputies say Alvardo was also known as Jose Vasquez in the area.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says Alvardo went through the intersection of Sauk River Road and County Road 139, down the ditch, and struck a tree causing the car to flip and land on its roof in the river.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.