UPDATE: Reports Show Waverly Man Died From Drug Overdose
DARWIN -- Authorities have released new information regarding the death of a 40-year-old Waverly man.
Sheriff Brian Cruze says according to the autopsy and toxicology reports, Shawn Medley died of a methamphetamine and mitragynine overdose.
Medley's body was found back on February 11th in rural Ellsworth Township and authorities believed he died somewhere other than where he was found.
Cruze says anyone with information on his whereabouts between February 8th to February 11th and who was with him during that time is asked to contact the Meeker County Sheriff's Office at 320-693-5400.