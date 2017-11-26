Update: Police Arrest Suspect In St. Cloud Shooting

ST. CLOUD - Police arrested one man in connection with a previous shooting after finding him and others fleeing from the scene of where more gunshots were heard.

St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says around 5:45 a.m Sunday police were called to the 1100 block of 14th Avenue Southeast when someone reported hearing gunshots.

When authorities arrived they saw a vehicle leaving the scene that appeared to have damage from gunfire. Police stopped the vehicle that had four people in it. One of the people in the car, 19-year-old Rauch Chuol of St. Cloud, was arrested in connection with the shooting on Thursday, November 23rd .

The previous shooting was brought to police attention when another 19-year-old had shown up to St. Cloud Hospital with a gun-shot wound.

Two other passengers in the car were also arrested Sunday. Twenty-one-year-old Gak Nytuach Chandak of Faribault was arrested for being in possession of a controlled substance and a 17-year-old was also arrested for being in possession of a stolen handgun.

Choul was taken to Sherburne County Jail where he is waiting on charges related to the shooting on November 23 which include Second Degree Assault and Robbery charges. Chandak was also taken to Sherburne County Jail and is being held on charges relating to possession of a controlled substance. The 17-year-old was taken to Lino Lakes Juvenile Detention Center for being in possession of a stolen handgun.

Authorities say they saw another vehicle leaving the scene of the shooting.

The investigation into that shooting is still ongoing and police say they don't believe this shooting has any connection to the shooting from Saturday at the 400 Block of 9th Avenue North when a man was shot in the back.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 320-255-1301, 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org