Update: No Arrests Yet After Pipe Bomb Found in Waite Park

WAITE PARK - Waite Park police are still looking for the person, or people, responsible for leaving some explosive devices inside a mobile home.

Police Chief Dave Bentrud says they have not made any arrests so far. At about 2:00 p.m. Wednesday Stearns County Sheriff's Deputies found the devices inside the home on Claremount Street in Bel Clare Estates.

The deputies were serving an eviction notice at the home when a pipe bomb and blasting caps were found.

As a precaution, residents around the home were evacuated and the school district was notified. About two hours later the Minneapolis bomb squad arrived and detonated the device.

No one was hurt.