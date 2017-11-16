Update: No Arrests Yet After Pipe Bomb Found in Waite Park
WAITE PARK - Waite Park police are still looking for the person, or people, responsible for leaving some explosive devices inside a mobile home.
Police Chief Dave Bentrud says they have not made any arrests so far. At about 2:00 p.m. Wednesday Stearns County Sheriff's Deputies found the devices inside the home on Claremount Street in Bel Clare Estates.
The deputies were serving an eviction notice at the home when a pipe bomb and blasting caps were found.
As a precaution, residents around the home were evacuated and the school district was notified. About two hours later the Minneapolis bomb squad arrived and detonated the device.
No one was hurt.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Waite Park Police Department.