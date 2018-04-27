UPDATE: New London Boy Dies From Injuries After Head-On Crash
PAYNESVILLE -- A New London boy has died from his injuries resulting from a car crash last month.
According to the family's Caringbridge page, 11-year-old Nathaniel Shumaker died at Hennepin County Medical Center Wednesday night.
Shumaker was critically injured on March 28th, when the van he was riding in struck a semi head-on on Highway 23 a few miles east of Paynesville.
His two brothers and mother were also hurt in the crash but are recovering.
Nathaniel's father wrote in the post:
"Our son was able to donate some organs and other tissues and know he would be happy to give some of himself to others."
A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family with medical expenses.