UPDATE: Name Released of Man Killed in Benson Crash
BENSON -- A Murdock man died in a crash Monday afternoon.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and 19th Street South in Benson.
Troopers say an SUV driven by 81-year-old Loretta Urke of Murdock was heading south on 19th Street, crossing Highway 12 when she was struck by a pickup heading west on Highway 12.
Urke's passenger, 87-year-old Alfred Urke died in the crash. Loretta Urke was taken to Swift County Benson Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the pickup, 42-year-old James Timm of Granite Falls was not hurt in the crash.