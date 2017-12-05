UPDATE: Name Released of Man Killed in Benson Crash

BENSON -- A Murdock man died in a crash Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and 19th Street South in Benson.

Troopers say an SUV driven by 81-year-old Loretta Urke of Murdock was heading south on 19th Street, crossing Highway 12 when she was struck by a pickup heading west on Highway 12.

Urke's passenger, 87-year-old Alfred Urke died in the crash. Loretta Urke was taken to Swift County Benson Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.