UPDATE: Name Released In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

EDEN VALLEY -- Authorities have released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash in Meeker County.

The man has been identified as 57-year-old Leslie Lemke of Watertown, South Dakota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Lemke was heading south on Highway 22 when he went off the road, hit an approach, and were thrown from his bike.

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 22 near 340th Street in St. Harvey Township.