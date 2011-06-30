UPDATE: Minnesota Braces for State Government Shutdown; Talks Break Down

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Budget talks to avoid a wide-ranging state government shutdown have broken off again in Minnesota, with no word on when they might resume.

Most of state government will close at midnight if Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton and Republican legislative leaders fail to agree on a budget or at least a temporary spending measure.

Top GOP lawmakers left Dayton's office through a side door late Thursday morning after a meeting that lasted about an hour and 15 minutes.

Senate GOP spokesman Michael Brodkorb says the legislators are still in the Capitol but no further budget talks have been scheduled. Dayton spokeswoman Katie Tinucci says Dayton, too, remains in the building.

The shutdown threatens to shutter state parks on the brink of a holiday weekend and furlough thousands of state workers.

