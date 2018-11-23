UPDATE: Man Struck on Highway 23 Name Released

FOLEY -- A St. Cloud man who was struck by a mini-van on Thursday morning has now been identified.

The incident happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 4 and Highway 23 in Foley.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the van was heading east on the highway when it struck a man who was in the lane of traffic.

The driver of the van, 35-year-old Melissa Strand of Princeton was not hurt.

The pedestrian, 34-year-old Michael Brand was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The patrol says alcohol was involved.