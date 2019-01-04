UPDATE: Man Identified in December Rice Camper Fire

RICE -- A man killed in a Rice camper fire earlier last month has now been identified.

The Midwest Medical Examiners Office has confirmed 58-year-old Andrew Muehlbauer of Rice died in the fire.

The Rice Police and Fire Departments were called to the fire at 50 Division Street North around 9:00 a.m. on December 14. Authorities found three campers engulfed in flames at Janski Garage. People familiar with the campers told officials there was a person known to stay in one and may have been inside when the fire started.

After putting out the fire, authorities search the campers, finding one adult victim, who has now been identified as Muehlbauer.

According to the medical examiner, Muehlbauer's death was an accident and was caused by smoke inhalation.