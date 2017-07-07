Update: Demolition Work Starting On Vacant East St. Germain Buildings

ST. CLOUD - An update on the plan to redevelop the 400 block of East St. Germain Street in St. Cloud, which we first told you about Thursday.

Demolition of the former Holiday Gas Station store has begun. That property is now owned by Kwik Trip.

Developer Bob Abel has bought the two buildings adjacent to the Holiday building. He says demo work on those two buildings could begin as soon as next week.

However, Abel says his plan to buy the next two buildings , which are a two story building and the Dutch Maid Bakery building, fell through. He says they are still on his radar, but he would need some local or state assistance first.

Dutch Maid Bakery owner Jeff Muntifering says, for now, they're still open in their same spot. He says he's been working with the city to find a new location for his business, but he hasn't found a building that works yet.

Abel says he's planning on selling the property he owns, along with most of the parking lot behind the former Ace Bar and Grill to Kwik Trip.

Meanwhile, Abel says he is in the process of remodeling the former Ace Bar building, and he plans to move the main entrance to the Wilson Avenue side along with creating a patio in the parking lot area. He's not ready to talk about any possible tenants to run the restaurant yet.