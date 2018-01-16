UPDATE: Ciatti’s Ristorante Officially Closed

ST. CLOUD -- Ciatti's Ristorante in St. Cloud has officially closed its doors.

George Hovland is the Vice President of Hospitality for Brutger. He confirmed Monday that the Italian Restaurant will be closing Saturday.

However, the restaurant posted on their website Tuesday afternoon that they are now closed.

"We had hoped to stay open through Saturday, January 20, 2018, but due to circumstances, we are unable to provide the quality service and dining experience our guests have come to expect. We apologize and are thankful for all of our loyal customers throughout the years."

Ciattis Ristorante was family-owned and operated by the Brutger family.